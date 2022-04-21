Since his arrival to Newcastle from France, Saint-Maximin has been a crowd favourite with his dazzling footwork that always gets fans off their seats.
And although his form has dipped in recent weeks after a display against Everton that Frank Lampard described as ‘unplayable’, he still remains one of Newcastle’s biggest attacking threats.
That was highlighted pre-match as the team took to the pitch when the Gallowgate End unveiled a huge gold No.10 that flanked a banner depicting Saint-Maximin basking in the glory of that performance against the Toffees.
It was yet another wonderful display and one that Saint-Maximin has described as ‘unforgettable’.
The winger wrote on social media post-match: ‘I will never be able to thank you enough for this. I will remember this day for the rest of my life ! Thanks for everything !’
Wor Flags have since revealed they want their final two displays against Liverpool and Arsenal to be ‘memorable’.