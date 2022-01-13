Allan Saint-Maximin pips Newcastle United team-mate top North East award
Allan Saint-Maximin has been named as the North East’s footballer of the year.
The Newcastle United winger narrowly pipped team-mate Callum Wilson to the North East Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year award for 2021. Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair came third.
Saint-Maximin sparked a late-season upturn in form for his club with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Burnley in Turf Moor in April. Saint-Maximin linked up well with loan signing Joe Willock as the club pulled away from relegation trouble in the final two months of the season.
And the popular 24-year-old, signed from Nice in the summer of 2019, is Newcastle’s second-top scorer behind Wilson this season with four goals.
The North East Football Writers’ Association’s annual awards dinner will be held on Sunday, March 6 at the Ramside Hall Hotel. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.