Allan Saint-Maximin pips Newcastle United team-mate top North East award

The Newcastle United winger narrowly pipped team-mate Callum Wilson to the North East Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year award for 2021. Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair came third.

Saint-Maximin sparked a late-season upturn in form for his club with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Burnley in Turf Moor in April. Saint-Maximin linked up well with loan signing Joe Willock as the club pulled away from relegation trouble in the final two months of the season.

And the popular 24-year-old, signed from Nice in the summer of 2019, is Newcastle’s second-top scorer behind Wilson this season with four goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Football Writers’ Association’s annual awards dinner will be held on Sunday, March 6 at the Ramside Hall Hotel. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Allan Saint-Maximin.