Allan Saint-Maximin posts fitness update after missing Newcastle United game through injury

Saint-Maximin didn’t travel to the London Stadium after being kicked on the calf the previous weekend. The relegation-threatened club drew 1-1 with fifth-placed West Ham thanks to an equaliser from Joe Willock to go six games unbeaten.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “He got a kick on his calf against villa – I think you saw him limping towards the end of the game. He didn’t train this week. We hoped he’d been fit, but, obviously, he didn’t make the game. Hopefully nothing too serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”

Howe didn’t reveal whether Saint-Maximin had a chance of making Saturday’s game against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

However, Saint-Maximin yesterday posted a story on Instagram to his 719,000 followers. The 24-year-old uploaded clips of him doing an upper body workout, in a full United kit, at a gym.

