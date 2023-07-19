Premier League name winger in Newcastle United squad ahead of summer transfer

Newcastle have flown over with a bumper squad of players including a number of Under-21s stars for the pre-season tour which will see them face Premier League sides Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle face Aston Villa in Philadelphia on Monday morning (12am kick-off BST) before facing Chelsea in Atlanta on Thursday, July 27 (1:15am kick-off BST) and Brighton on Saturday, July 29 (12:30am kick-off BST).

And the Premier League has named Allan Saint-Maximin as part of Newcastle’s squad for the pre-season tour despite the winger being in talks regarding a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Following the 2-1 win at Rangers on Tuesday night, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that Saint-Maximin is not expected to make the trip to the United States as it stands.

“Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club,” Howe said. “Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done, it is still early stages but that’s why he wasn’t here [at Rangers]

“There’s no immediate plans to join us [in the United States] but we’ll wait and see. I’ve seen it many times where he could end up with us again and if that’s the case we’d love to welcome him back.”

Another player named in Newcastle’s squad who hasn’t flown out is Joelinton. The Brazilian midfielder has had complications with his visa and has had to delay travelling as a result.

“We hope he can join us in America but he probably won’t come with us initially, but within a couple of days,” Howe said.

Newcastle United’s Summer Series squad, as named by the Premier League

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope, Loris Karius, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Harrison Ashby, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Remi Savage

Midfielders

Joelinton*, Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin*, Matt Ritchie, Sandro Tonali, Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Jamie Miley, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe White

Forwards

Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson