Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Newcastle United absence at Sheffield Wednesday with 10-word post
Allan Saint-Maximin has issued a social media update after being left out of Newcastle United’s squad for the FA Cup match at Sheffield Wednesday
Saint-Maximin was expected to start the match at Hillsborough but missed out due to illness, according to head coach Eddie Howe.
“Maxi felt under the weather after training yesterday so he’s missing,” Howe told BBC ahead of the match.
And the French winger took to social media to voice his support for the Magpies as he posted a photo of the television broadcast of the match on his Instagram story along with the caption: “Always behind you guys, I will be back very soon.”
Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a league match for United since August due to a niggling hamstring problem but has been limited to two Carabao Cup starts since returning to full fitness.
It is unclear whether or not he will be involved in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leciester City at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off).