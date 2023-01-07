Saint-Maximin was expected to start the match at Hillsborough but missed out due to illness, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

“Maxi felt under the weather after training yesterday so he’s missing,” Howe told BBC ahead of the match.

And the French winger took to social media to voice his support for the Magpies as he posted a photo of the television broadcast of the match on his Instagram story along with the caption: “Always behind you guys, I will be back very soon.”

Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a league match for United since August due to a niggling hamstring problem but has been limited to two Carabao Cup starts since returning to full fitness.