Allan Saint-Maximin has teased a potential return to one of his former clubs - but it's not Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be on the move this summer.

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be on the move this summer.

Saint-Maximin spent last season on-loan at Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, scoring four times in all competitions. However, the Turkish giants have opted not to turn his loan move into a permanent transfer and the Frenchman has now returned to his parent club Al-Ahli.

Posting on social media after announcing his decision to leave Fenerbahce, Saint_Maximin wrote: ‘I can’t thank you enough for all the love and support throughout the year.

‘It was a beautiful but difficult experience, with issues outside of football but everything is well now thank god. I gave my best on the pitch despite these complications and I am grateful for the continuous love and support you gave me everyday.

‘Fenerbahce will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone and I wish you the best.’

Saint-Maximin joined Al-Ahli from Newcastle United during the summer of 2023, becoming one of a number of high-profile players to switch the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League at that time. The winger was joined by Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli, but he spent just one season there before returning to Europe with Fenerbahce.

Two years on from his move to Saudi Arabia from England, and Saint-Maximin could again leave Al-Ahli, with both loan and permanent exits on the cards. But where could the 28-year-old end up?

Allan Saint-Maximin’s next transfer move

The maverick winger has teased a potential return to one of his former clubs in recent times. In a video posted by Sisinho06, Saint-Maximin spoke about a potential return to Ligue 1 side Nice, the club he left to join Newcastle United back in 2019.

“My heart is in Nice,” Saint-Maximin said . “Maybe one day I will return there. I will return to France soon.

“It will do me some good. Stay tuned! I have two or three things to sort out, but I will be back soon.”

Six goals and five assists during his last season in France convinced the Magpies, then under the management of Steve Bruce, to spend close to £20m to bring him to Tyneside. At that point, £20m, the fee when all add-ons had been included, marked one of the highest fees the club had ever spent to sign a player, with only Miguel Almiron and Joelinton costing more than Saint-Maximin at the time.

It took a while for the Frenchman to get himself on the scoresheet as a Magpies player, with his first goal coming in a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Saint-Maximin opened the scoring on a night most remembered for Jonjo Shelvey’s bizarre second goal in-front of a jubilant travelling crowd.

Whilst his numbers never truly stacked-up on Tyneside, Saint-Maximin was always someone who excited and frustrated fans in equal measure and he did play a key role in keeping the club in the Premier League before the takeover of the club in October 2021 and then in helping Eddie Howe’s side seal Champions League qualification a season later.