Allan Saint-Maximin's agent issues exciting Newcastle United injury update
Allan Saint-Maximin’s return from injury for Newcastle United is ‘imminent’, according to his representatives.
Saint-Maximin has missed the last four Premier League matches for Newcastle but is looking set for a return in Saturday's game against Brentford at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off).
Read More
The 25-year-old’s agency, KSM Sports Limited, posted clips of the player’s assist for Miguel Almiron against Manchester City and goal of the month winning strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers accompanied by the caption ‘the comeback is imminent’.
Most Popular
Saint-Maximin has returned to full training with United and head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was hopeful of seeing him back in action this weekend.
“Yeah, hopefully [he’ll play against Brentford],” Howe said. “It’s always difficult to give a guarantee, but he did train with the team [on Friday].
"We need to make sure when he comes back he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice. Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he’ll be closer.”