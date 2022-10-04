Saint-Maximin has missed the last four Premier League matches for Newcastle but is looking set for a return in Saturday's game against Brentford at St James’s Park (3pm kick-off).

The 25-year-old’s agency, KSM Sports Limited, posted clips of the player’s assist for Miguel Almiron against Manchester City and goal of the month winning strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers accompanied by the caption ‘the comeback is imminent’.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed sho during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin has returned to full training with United and head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was hopeful of seeing him back in action this weekend.

“Yeah, hopefully [he’ll play against Brentford],” Howe said. “It’s always difficult to give a guarantee, but he did train with the team [on Friday].