Allan Saint-Maximin's surprise Newcastle United absence as Bruno Guimaraes handed first start
Bruno Guimaraes will make his first Newcastle United start tonight.
Guimaraes replaces the injured Joelinton in the starting XI for tonight’s game at the St Mary’s Stadium. Allan Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench last weekend – is not involved because of illness. Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League, are looking to extend an eight-game unbeaten run. The fixture against Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side is followed by away games against Chelsea on Sunday and Everton on March 17.
United head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’re looking for a performance and a result. They’ve done very well at home this season – and that’s for a reason.
"They play an intense game out of possession. They’ve got some really good patterns of movement in possession. We need to be at our best.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle.