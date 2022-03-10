Allan Saint-Maximin's surprise Newcastle United absence as Bruno Guimaraes handed first start

Guimaraes replaces the injured Joelinton in the starting XI for tonight’s game at the St Mary’s Stadium. Allan Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench last weekend – is not involved because of illness. Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League, are looking to extend an eight-game unbeaten run. The fixture against Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side is followed by away games against Chelsea on Sunday and Everton on March 17.