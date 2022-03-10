Allan Saint-Maximin's surprise Newcastle United absence as Bruno Guimaraes handed first start

Bruno Guimaraes will make his first Newcastle United start tonight.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 6:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 6:40 pm

Guimaraes replaces the injured Joelinton in the starting XI for tonight’s game at the St Mary’s Stadium. Allan Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench last weekend – is not involved because of illness. Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League, are looking to extend an eight-game unbeaten run. The fixture against Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side is followed by away games against Chelsea on Sunday and Everton on March 17.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’re looking for a performance and a result. They’ve done very well at home this season – and that’s for a reason.

"They play an intense game out of possession. They’ve got some really good patterns of movement in possession. We need to be at our best.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle.

