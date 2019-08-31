'Almiron needs dropped': Newcastle fans react after failing to beat Watford
Newcastle United shared the spoils with Watford at St James’s Park – and fans have given their views on the performance.
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
The visitors got their noses in front after just two minutes when Tom Cleverley’s shot deflected into the path of Will Hughes, who toed it home. Fabian Schar then levelled the scores before half-time. In the second period, Steve Bruce’s side missed a flurry on clear cut chances – in particular, Miguel Almiron – as United were forced to settle for a point.