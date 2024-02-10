Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Newcastle United take on Nottingham Forest this weekend as they look to bounce back from last weekend's draw against Luton Town. Eddie Howe's side have struggled for consistency of late and to prevent slipping out of the top half of the Premier League, they'll be keen to get back to winning ways at the City Ground tonight.

Ahead of that clash, we round up some of the transfer stories doing the rounds.

Newcastle learn Onana price

Newcastle United will have to pay more than £50m if they are land Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. That's according to Football Insider, who insist Eddie Howe's side are leading the chase for Onana after identifying him as someone who could strengthen their midfield unit.

The report claims Everton are looking for a fee of around £50-60m for the Belgium international who has been instrumental at Goodison Park this season. However, those terms may well depend on what division the Toffees find themselves in come the summer.

Everton are in the relegation zone at present and while they await a verdict on their appeal against their 10-point deduction, they look in danger of slipping out of the top flight. Relegation would more than likely force the Toffees to lower their expectations and present Newcastle with the chance to pick up something of a bargain.

Magpies 'will do everything' for Ederson

On the subject of midfielders, Newcastle are being strongly linked to another this weekend, with reports in Italy insisting Atalanta's Ederson is someone they are keen on. According to Calcio Mercato, Newcastle are ready to push the boat out to bag the Brazilian 24-year-old, who is also attracting interest from other clubs in the Premier League and Juventus.

