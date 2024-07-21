'Here we go' - Premier League medical today after Newcastle United & Man Utd interest in £50m Euro 2024 star
Villa are set to sign the Belgian midfielder for £50million plus add-ons with a medical booked for the player on Sunday. Onana has been away with Belgium at Euro 2024 as they were knocked out by France in the last-16.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Understand Aston Villa have booked medical tests for Amadou Onana on Sunday. If all goes to plan, Onana will sign his contract as new Aston Villa player on Monday. “Everton receive £50m plus sell-on clause and add-ons, as reported last week. Here we go, confirmed.”
Villa have fought off tentative competition from Newcastle United and Manchester United to land the 6ft 5in midfielder. The Magpies targeted Onana earlier this year as a potential long-term replacement for Joelinton when the Brazilian’s future at St James’ Park was uncertain due to his contract situation.
But with Joelinton since signing a new deal, Newcastle’s interest cooled, allowing Villa to swoop and complete a deal.
Onana joined Everton from Lille for £33million in 2022 and he has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. The Toffees were twice charged for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last season, resulting in an eight-point deduction in total.
