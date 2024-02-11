Amanda Staveley
Newcastle United co-owner praised Eddie Howe's side for an 'amazing performance' at Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
The Magpies made it seven points from the last nine available in the Premier League to climb back up the table. Bruno Guimaraes scored twice either side of a Fabian Schar strike to see Newcastle claim a fourth straight away win in all competitions having previously struggled on the road before the turn of the year.
Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi each scored equalisers for Forest to make it 1-1 and 2-2 respectively in the first half before Guimaraes popped up with a second-half winner to add to his opening goal.
After the game, Staveley took to Instagram to say: "Amazing performance. So proud, as always, of this team. They keep showing up and today they bring home 3 points 🖤🤍 #howaythelads."