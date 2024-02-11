Amanda Staveley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United co-owner praised Eddie Howe's side for an 'amazing performance' at Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

The Magpies made it seven points from the last nine available in the Premier League to climb back up the table. Bruno Guimaraes scored twice either side of a Fabian Schar strike to see Newcastle claim a fourth straight away win in all competitions having previously struggled on the road before the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi each scored equalisers for Forest to make it 1-1 and 2-2 respectively in the first half before Guimaraes popped up with a second-half winner to add to his opening goal.