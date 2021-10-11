Amanda Staveley arrives at Newcastle United training ground ahead of crunch Steve Bruce talks

Indeed, it is Bruce’s future that is attracting the most interest as he is expected to be relieved of his head coach duties.

Speaking about the 60-year-old’s future last week, Staveley, part-owner and director at the Newcastle, told the Gazette: "We’ll make the decisions that need to be made, but we’re going to do a full review of all the club, not just on the footballing side, but the commercial side (too), and once we’ve done that, we’ll come back to everybody.

"We really need to assess what we have, what we need, and how we’re going to build this, and how we’re going to build the club up. We’ve got to get investment into the Academy, investment into the training ground, into players.

"We’ve got an incredible group of players, but they need nurturing. It’s not just about investment into managers and individual players, it’s about looking at a plan that works together … that will get us to the top of the Premier League."

Bruce, meanwhile, admitted he was fearing the sack following the takeover of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

The Magpies sit 19th in the Premier League table and without a win this season.

“I want to continue,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for

"New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.

“If I don’t make it to a 1,000 games against Spurs, you might say that could only happen to me, but I don’t think it would be cruel. It’s just football.”

Bruce has won just seven of his last 37 games as Toon boss.

