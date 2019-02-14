Amanda Staveley breaks silence on Newcastle United bid and reveals her next move

Amanda Staveley is still "interested" in Newcastle United – a year after Mike Ashley broke off talks over a sale.

Ashley, the club's owner, walked away from discussions with the Dubai-based financier, publicly labelling them a waste of time.

Amanda Staveley.

The billionaire has since failed to find a buyer for the club, which remains for sale for £300million.

Staveley has spoken to The National about the ambitions of PCP Capital Partners, her investment firm.

“We are big fans of Newcastle, big fans of the team,” said Staveley. "We have no issue with Mr Ashley, that (the "waste of time claim") is water under the bridge.

"It’s still an interesting club to us, the fans are fantastic, but we are looking at a lot of clubs.”

Mike Ashley.

Staveley helped broker Sheikh Mansour's 2008 takeover of Manchester City.

“I’m a total tomboy – I’m a football fan, ,” said Staveley. "I enjoy it very much.

“We are sensible people who invest other people’s money. We would also put our own capital in – of course we would. But with financial fair play rules, all football clubs have to be financially stable.

“I'm hugely proud of Man City. We're not looking at creating another Man City in terms of the huge levels of investment they’ve had on players.

"But what I love about Man City is how they have invested so well in Manchester, in the area. That’s really important, and the sort of thing we would want to do elsewhere.”