For years under Mike Ashley’s ownership of Newcastle United, supporters bemoaned the lack of investment in not just the first-team, but in the infrastructure of the training pitches and academy at the club.

It appears now however that this is all set to change with Staveley confirming, in an interview with the club, that there are plans to invest in the club and that the new consortium are looking at building a new academy.

“Investment is needed in every area. We’ve spent time with the academy teams, with the foundation and all of the other departments and it’s clear a lot of investment is needed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley continued: “Getting Eddie in place was critical, finding that appointment was the most important thing we could do.

“Now we need to make sure the infrastructure that surrounds the first-team, whether it’s new training facilities, we’re looking at building a new academy and that’s something that is on the agenda as well.”

With January on the horizon, supporters will also be hoping for some investment in the first-team in order to stave off relegation fears.

And whilst Staveley admits January can be a tough time to do deals, she confirmed that ‘important’ preparations for the window are already underway.

Amanda Staveley confirms plans for a new academy at Newcastle United (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re preparing for the January transfer window. It’s not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in because you probably don’t get the right deals, but that’s something that is important at the moment, preparing for that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.