The team came from behind to beat Barnsley 2-1 at the stadium yesterday – and book their place in the third round of the FA Women’s Cup.

And the crowd of 28,565, a record for the competition outside of the final, exceeded the 22,134 gate for last season’s women’s fixture at St James’s Park.

Co-owner Staveley – who has brought the women’s team into the “heart” of the club – had a message for the players before the second-round tie, which was decided by second-half goals from Georgia Gibson and Sharna Wilkinson.

Addressing Langley’s team in the dressing room, Staveley said: “First of all, I want to say how incredibly proud I am of all of you.

"This has been a journey that we have taken together. You have inspired me. Actually, I have goosebumps now because you have inspired me from, well we started from pretty much nothing.

"But it was your passion and drive ... that actually did this. We came along and made it a little bit easier, but, ultimately, it was your belief in yourselves that you could go and play and deliver such incredible football.

Fans at St James's Park for Newcastle United Women's game against Alnwick Town Ladies in May.

“So I want you all to think about when you’re out there today all the other young girls that you’re inspiring, and women that you’re inspiring for the future because I couldn’t get the chance to play football. And I love now seeing you guys perform.”

Staveley wants to see the team compete in the Women’s Super League, but this is a long-term goal, as Langley’s side compete in the fourth tier.

"We were talking about getting there in X amount of years,” said Staveley.

“Forget all of that. Because we’ll get there when we get there. The most important thing is that you enjoy your football and we learn to play.

Newcastle United co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Jamie Reuben and Amanda Staveley at Old Trafford last month.

"And as long as every game gets better, I know you will. And that has happened. You are second in the league. That is extraordinary.