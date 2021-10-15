Amanda Staveley issues statement on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United future

Newcastle United' s new owners had been expected to make a managerial change this week with the club winless and 19th in the Premier League.

However, Bruce will take charge of what will be the 1,000th game of his managerial career.

Staveley – who last week spoke about her ambitions for the club following a £300million takeover – has called for "patience” amid renewed calls from fans for Bruce to be relieved of his position.

“We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people, and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach,” said Staveley.

“Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him, and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St James’s Park with you.”

Bruce, on a rolling contract at Newcastle, will face the media this afternoon ahead of the sold-out Tottenham game. The 60-year-old will be entitled to a pay-off of around £8million if he is dismissed.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph last week, Bruce said: “I want to continue. I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic, and they may well want a new manager to launch things for

"New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way.”

