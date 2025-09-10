Newcastle United latest news: Amanda Staveley believes Newcastle United are in ‘safe’ hands and have ‘incredible’ owners.

Amanda Staveley’s departure from Newcastle United last summer alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi caught many by surprise after the pair were the face of the club ever since the takeover of the club was completed back in October 2021.

Staveley’s work to not only get a deal over the line and ending Mike Ashley’s decade and a half reign as owner, but then as a key part of the board during the first three years of new ownership, has enshrined her position in Newcastle United’s modern history. Staveley and Ghodoussi’s departure as co-owners last summer coincided with a perceived lack of leadership at the top of the club - a void that key figures at Newcastle United have done well to navigate over the past 12 months or so.

Staveley has most recently been linked with involvement in a possible takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Levy stepped down as Spurs chairman last week before a slew of reports suggested that Staveley’s PCP International Finance Limited and a consortium led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai-Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited were interested in a potential takeover of the north London club.

Tottenham Hotspur’s current owners have since denied that the club is up for sale. PCP have also issued a statement announcing that they do not intend to bid for the club.

Amanda Staveley’s ‘incredible’ Newcastle United admission

Those reports, though, have thrust Staveley back into the spotlight and during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast, Staveley was read aloud a letter from a Newcastle United fan detailing their gratitude for her work on Tyneside: ‘We are grateful for the investment, for the progress on the pitch and finally being able to see our club compete again. But a football club is more than just a business.

‘It is a community, it is a family. And families thrive on communication, warmth and understanding. Without Mandy leading the charge in that regard, Newcastle United risks losing a vital connection with its soul.

‘The loyal, passionate black-and-white army. For the club to rediscover its voice, to reconnect with its fans and to bring back some of that much-needed warmth that Amanda Staveley so brilliantly provided.’

An emotional Staveley responded to that letter, claiming that PIF, RB Sports and Media and Newcastle United are ‘incredible’ partners for each other: “That [letter] is really hard (to hear) because that is so lovely,” Staveley responded.

“That is why I went to Newcastle because the fans are just so incredible. They really are, so leaving was the hardest thing I’ve ever done and took a long time to understand.

“You have to do what’s right for the club. PIF are going to be an incredible partner for Newcastle, and the Reubens.

“So it is left in very safe hands. There’s just so many good people with great hearts who put so much into that club, the community and everything about it.

“For me, it was a privilege. Every day I would go into work thinking ‘God, I am so lucky to do this job’.”