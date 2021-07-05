Amanda Staveley raises Newcastle United takeover transparency concerns with Oliver Dowden

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

Tracey Crouch, the MP leading a fan-led review of football governance, swiftly responded to Staveley’s call for transparency ahead of an arbitration hearing over a proposed Newcastle United takeover.

"A closely guarded lack of transparency from those responsible for the regulation of football does not generally promote good governance,” said Staveley.

“In particular, the use of arbitration to resolve disputes within football raises an effective shield against public scrutiny.”

Crouch “redirected” Staveley to Dowden and Huddleston in her response to the financier, who led the consortium which last year which agreed a £300million deal for the Premier League club.

"Newcastle United Supporters Trust gave an excellent account on behalf of fans at the club, and its content has been noted and will now be considered as I begin to formulate my recommendations,” said Tottenham Hotspur fan Crouch in a letter to Staveley.

"However, the Review, and my chairmanship of it, is separate to Government and my involvement in issues that are occurring now is, I am afraid, beyond my jurisdiction.

"The Review will set out a future path for football building on both the success and failings of current structures.

"I must therefore counsel that if you require intervention in the proposed takeover of Newcastle United you must redirect your request to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and/or the Minister of Sport Nigel Huddleston.

"I have been contacted on email and social media by hundreds of Newcastle fans. Sadly, I am unable to reply to them all but would like to thank them for getting in touch.

"If you are successful in your bid, you will gain an impressive, passionate fan base who care deeply about their club.”

Meanwhile, United owner Ashley wants the arbitration process to be public, arguing the Premier League should “have no reason to be afraid of the public spotlight” if it has acted “lawfully and properly”.

