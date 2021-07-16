Amanda Staveley 'staggered' ahead of Newcastle United takeover protest

Fans are staging a protest in the capital to back calls from would-be buyer Staveley and club owner Mike Ashley for transparency in the takeover arbitration process.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, withdrew their backing for a proposed £300million deal last summer after the Premier League failed to make a timely decision on the deal.

However, Ashley is attempting to resurrect the deal through arbitration – and he has Staveley’s full support.

Staveley, also backed by billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben, was asked about the many supporters making their way to London for the protest.

“I’m so staggered by all the incredible support that we have had from the fans over the last year, actually more than a year,” Staveley told talkSPORT.

“We’re so grateful for your support. We really think this is important. We think the arbitration process the club is running should be made public so that you guys can see exactly what’s going on.

“One of the greatest draws of the club was the fantastic fanbase. I’d like to say thank you to you all.

“I’ve made my points very clear to the Government, and I think the arbitration is key. Obviously, we want this transaction, and we want the club. We want very much to invest the club, invest the North and invest Newcastle. There’s no reason why that can’t go ahead.

"Obviously, this arbitration is critical. I think that’s why all of us want to have the chance to see what’s going on between the Premier League and Mike.”

Staveley added: “One thing I would like to make clear is that we also want to have good relations with the Premier League. We want to be part of their institution. We’re huge fans of football at all levels.

“We’re very supportive of of Mike, and hope we can very supportive of the Premier League. I’m hoping in the future there’s a way forward.”

Ashley has also brought a separate Competition Appeal Tribunal case against the Premier League.

