Following last season’s groundbreaking match against Alnwick Town which attracted over 22,000 fans to St James’s Park, plans are now in place to set-up a Women’s development squad to attract young players from across the region.

It will be the first time the Newcastle Women’s side have had a second-string squad since 2016.

Newcastle United Women's captain Brooke Cochrane celebrates with Katie Barker (r) after scoring the second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Women's National League Division One North match against Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park on May 01, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A Newcastle club statement read: “The development team will ensure that young players in the North East region are given a platform to progress as footballers, while also providing them with a pathway into the Newcastle United Women first team.

“Last season, the Lady Magpies squad featured impressive youngsters such as dynamic winger Georgina Spraggon, deadly striker Becky Ferguson and Newcastle Women's Young Player of the Season, Keira Skelton.

“The emergence of a development team ensures that manager Becky Langley can draw from a gifted pool of players for years to come, and highlights the club's commitment to nurturing the tremendous young footballers from the region.”

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has spoken about her plans to develop the Women’s side into a Women’s Super League outfit while also forming a clear link with the rest of the club.

Speaking at an FT Live event earlier this year, Staveley said: “I’m passionate to get the women's football really moved back into the heart of the club.”