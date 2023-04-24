Amanda Staveley's key Newcastle United ambition under threat from Tottenham Hotspur

Becky Langley’s in-form side are pushing for promotion from the fourth tier of the women’s game this season.

Co-owner Staveley and manager Langley want to take the women’s team, which has been brought into the “heart” of the club since the club’s 2021 takeover, into the Women’s Super League (WSL).

Speaking last year, Langley said: “We want to be in the Women’s Super League as quickly as we can. There’s really no ceiling on where this club can go for the women’s and the men’s side, so we just want to get there as quickly as possible. We’re working really hard behind the scenes to make that happen.”

However, Levy, at St James’ Park yesterday for Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat in the Premier League, is understood to be keen, at least in the short term, for an end promotion and relegation to and from the WSL.

Levy’s view

Levy’s argument is reportedly that a closed shop would encourage more investment in the women’s game from top-tier clubs, as they would not be worried about the threat of relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham's women's team are ninth in the 12-club WSL – and three points clear of bottom-placed Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Langley’s team are second in the FA Women’s Premier League Division One North with two games left to play following yesterday’s 5-1 win away to Leeds United.

Newcastle are three points behind leaders Durham Cestria with a game in hand. A record crowd of 24,092 watched the club beat Bradford City 6-1 at St James’ Park last weekend.