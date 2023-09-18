Amanda Staveley’s Newcastle United absence explained ahead of AC Milan trip

Watch more videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Newcastle picked up their first win since the opening day of the season. While co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben watched the match from the stands, Staveley missed the match after spending time in the United States.

Staveley regularly attends Newcastle matches home and away as well as games for the Newcastle Women’s side.

Explaining her absence on Saturday, Staveley was still quick to voice her support for the team with an Instagram post: “Brilliant few days in San Francisco. Travelling for work is hard when it means missing family and a match, but my heart is always on the pitch with the team.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Staveley’s post was accompanied by an image of the San Fransisco skyline as well as Union Square.

Back on Tyneside, Reuben posted an image of himself and Ghodoussi at St James’ Park on Twitter along with the caption: “Great to be back at SJP for a deserved win - atmosphere incredible again @NUFC. Onto Milan @ghodoussi.”