Amanda Staveley.

Staveley last week backed a call from owner Mike Ashley for the forthcoming takeover arbitration hearing to be held in public.

The financier – who fronted the consortium which agreed a £300million deal for the club last year – was asked if she had a message for United fans.

"My message to the Newcastle fans is to ask for transparency, to urge the Premier League to put this process in the public domain,” Staveley told ITV Tyne Tees.

"My husband (Mehrdad Ghodoussi) and I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all of the fans.

"We've had thousands and thousands of letters. We read and we can't respond to all of them, but we’re so grateful for the support we've had, and we don't want to let you down."

Staveley was also asked what she would do if the arbitration went against the club.

"I don't know, I just don't know,” said Staveley. “At some point, it's going to be out of our control, and that's a great shame.

"But I do believe if the arbitration is in public, then at least the fans will be able to see exactly what happened and they have clarity over what was said and what wasn't said.

"You asked me earlier, did you answer all of those questions (in the owners' and directors' test) because we've heard perhaps some questions weren't answered.

"Those sort of issues come up and I think if the arbitration is in public then the fans will at least know exactly what process was undertaken and how transparent we have been."

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, withdrew their backing last year after the Premier League failed to make a timely decision on the takeover.