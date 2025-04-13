Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have left Andre Onana out of their travelling squad for Sunday’s match at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle host Man United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off) looking to claim a fifth straight win in all competitions. But they will have to do it without head coach Eddie Howe, who misses the match due to illness.

The Magpies dropped to seventh in the table following Saturday’s results but could climb back into the Champions League qualification places with a win. It would also mark the first league double for Newcastle over Man United in almost a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United head into the game sitting 15 points behind Newcastle in 13th. Ruben Amorim’s side drew 2-2 with Lyon last time out - a match that saw goalkeeper Andre Onana subject to intense scutiny before, during and after the game.

Now the club have reportedly made a decision.

Andre Onana has not travelled to Newcastle United

According to The Athletic, Onana is not part of Man United’s travelling squad for Sunday’s match at St James’ Park. The Cameroon international has played every Premier League match for Man United since he joined the club from Inter Milan in 2023 but has now been ‘rested’ for the first time.

It comes after the 29-year-old was deemed at fault for both of Lyon’s goals during Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final against Lyon. Onana let Thiago Almada’s free-kick delivery to curl into the bottom right corner before his parry in stoppage time fell straight to Rayan Cherki to equalise.

It came after former Manchester United and current Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic branded Onana ‘one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history,’ after the Cameroonian claimed his side were ‘way better’ than Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic’s report claims Onana has been rested after a ‘tough period’ on and off the pitch with Altay Bayindir set to be handed his Premier League debut at St James’ Park as a result.

Jason Tindall makes Andre Onana comment ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United

With Onana a big talking point ahead of the game, Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was asked about the goalkeeper in his pre-match press conference.

Specifically, Tindall was asked about Matic’s criticism of Onana and whether he felt it was warranted.

Tindall replied: “No, I wouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t say at all. [Onana] is a top goalkeeper and, like every player on the football pitch, he makes mistakes. He is no different to anybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not looking at him that way. I have seen him have some top performances in goal for Man United. But I certainly would not agree with those comments myself.”

Instead, Newcastle will prepare to face 26-year-old Turkey international Bayindir. The goalkeeper joined Manchester United from Fenerbahçe in 2023 but has been limited to seven appearances in total across the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Newcastle United v Manchester United team news

In addition to Onana, Manchester United will also be without Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Jonny Evans for Sunday’s match due to injury.

Newcastle will definitely be without at least four players for the match with Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Joe Willock all ruled out. Anthony Gordon was a doubt heading into the game but has put himself back in contention for a place on the bench.