NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Andy Carroll of Newcastle United looks on from the bench during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

No goals and not a whole lot of chances created meant United had to settle for a point against the Seagulls – and it could have been a whole lot worse, but for Fabian Schar’s miraculous goal line clearance in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what did our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy make of the performance? Here’s his take...

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Andy Carroll of Newcastle United looks on from the bench during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)