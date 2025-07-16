Andy Carroll suffered a nightmare start to life at Dagenham & Redbridge whilst one of his former Magpies teammates is currently on trial with Hull City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carroll left Bordeaux at the end of last season to return to England and be closer to his family. Despite receiving offers to stay abroad and even other offers in England for more money, the former Liverpool man revealed to the Sun that his decision to join Dagenham & Redbridge was driven by family reasons.

“I'm really excited to get started with Dagenham,” Carroll said. “My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea - they'll be in for a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a fantastic location and close to my kids, they will be able to come and see me play. I really enjoyed my time in Bordeaux but it's time for me to get settled with my family. I'm hoping my kids will bring their friends to see me play.

“I didn't want to finish playing football and I'm really excited to get involved in the leadership side and be a player. I've got experience in seeing how clubs are run, of all levels. I think I can add value.

“My first job is to go in as a player, I want to get them promoted. I was offered clubs with a lot more money, but I realised Dagenham was a project that I really wanted to get into.

“I was getting offers from clubs in France, Italy and Spain, but I wanted to come home. I could sign for a top club, but me and the managers might not see eye to eye, so I just want to be somewhere I'm going to be happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Carroll’s first appearance for his new club, one he owns a minority stake in, did not get off to a good start, with the Daggers falling to a 5-1 defeat against Crawley Town. Dagenham will play two divisions below Crawley next season with Carroll coming on for the final half an hour of that pre-season friendly, watching his side concede three unanswered goals to fall to defeat.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“It was brilliant. As soon as I stepped on the pitch, as soon as I walked out, they were singing my name and cheering,” Carroll said after the match. “It is one of those feelings that you cannot explain.

“I am investing my time, money and giving everything I can on and off the pitch to try and produce something great. I think it's something that could be fantastic.”

Jonjo Shelvey trialling with Hull City

Whilst Carroll enjoys life in non-league, one of his former teammates at St James’ Park is currently searching for a new club in the EFL. Jonjo Shelvey joined Burnley on a short-term deal in January but did not have that extended by the Clarets and was released on a free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now on trial with Hull City as the Tigers look for recruitments despite being handed a transfer ban.

Currently, Hull can only sign loan players and free agents. Shelvey, meanwhile, played 45 minutes for Hull during a pre-season game against Istanbulspor out in Turkey on Tuesday.