Andy Robertson names Newcastle United player who caused 'problems' for Liverpool

Joelinton lined up on the left in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing team at St James's Park.
The forward-turned-midfielder went into the game full of confidence after scoring twice against Norwich City a week earlier, and Robertson said: "Newcastle worked really hard, they’re in fantastic shape.
"They’re in the top 10, so we knew it was going to be difficult. Luckily, we got the goal, and I don’t think they had too many chances after that. We had a few to kill the game off, but we’re just happy with the three points.
"Joelinton was causing us a couple of problems early on, but, in the second half, I thought the lads were excellent against him. They started better than us, but then we got a foothold in the game. We got the goal, and we got a bit better after that. They didn’t have many chances.”