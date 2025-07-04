Anthony Elanga has already shown ‘frightening’ ability v Newcastle United

Newcastle United have already been shown first-hand of Anthony Elanga’s immense qualities.

Elanga has been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the summer as Newcastle United weigh up their next steps on how to proceed with a possible move for the winger. Nottingham Forest have already rejected one bid from St James’ Park for Elanga this summer, deciding that £45m was simply not enough for the Swedish international.

Newcastle may decide to test Forest’s resilience again with an improved offer before Eddie Howe and his squad return to pre-season training next week. But the Tricky Trees will remain tough negotiators to deal with this summer as they remain reluctant to lose one of their key players.

A new right-winger is an absolute priority for the Magpies this summer and it is clear that Elanga is the man they have picked to strengthen that area of the pitch. If his six goals and eleven assists in last season’s Premier League wasn’t enough to convince Newcastle United that Elanga is their man, then maybe his stunning performance against them back in February 2024 will.

Anthony Elanga stuns Newcastle United

Newcastle United would ultimately triumph 3-2 on that topsy-turvy day at the City Ground, but Elanga did his very best to worry the Magpies and their European push. A brace from Bruno Guimaraes and a Fabian Schar strike earned a hard-fought three points for the visitors who twice saw their lead pegged back by Forest.

And it was Elanga who restored parity first for the hosts as he raced through onto the end of an inviting through ball by Morgan Gibbs-White to slot home past Martin Dubravka. In a frightening turn of pace, Elanga burst through the Magpies defence with his speed seemingly catching Dubravka by surprise who raced out into no man’s land before seeing Elanga prod the ball home.

Elanga had previously given the Magpies a warning as he sprinted past Dan Burn at left-back before seeing an effort saved by the Slovakian. However, that warning was evidently not heeded by the visiting defence as he was again allowed time and space to burst between Burn and Sven Botman to tuck home.

That strike was far from the only time Elanga has been afforded an opportunity to switch on the afterburners and let loose on a defence. His former club Manchester United found that out the hard way in April when Elanga pounced on a ball inside his own half and streaked down the pitch, running 80 metres in around nine seconds, before smashing the ball home past Andre Onana.

Elanga’s raw pace is something that would seem to suit Eddie Howe’s style of play and focus on quick transitions perfectly and would be a major weapon for the Magpies to use next season if they can finally get a deal over the line. As an international teammate of Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak, as well as a good friend of Will Osula, there would be little worries about Elanga slotting seamlessly into the Magpies dressing room.