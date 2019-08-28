'Announce the trophy!': Newcastle United fans react as Steve Bruce fields SEVEN changes

Steve Bruce has handed Matty Longstaff his competitive debut alongside seven changes – and Newcastle fans have given their thoughts on the new-look starting 11.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:05
Matty Longstaff

The 58-year-old reiterated in his programme notes that he will take cup competitions seriously this season, and looks to fielded a strong 11, albeit a couple of questions from supporters.

Ayoze Perez starts on his return to St James’s Park in a strong-looking Leicester City side, which fans have quickly commented on.

Here is how United fans from around social media reacted to the team news:

@eishariaz13: C’mon, at least put Dubravka in goal

@bethmann99: MATTY LONGSTAFF WITH THE WINNER!!

@LongstaffIsMint: Announce the trophy!

@ChezObrien: We’re gunna win the cup up the mags

@singstaen: Looks like we are going to get a hiding today…

@decarteret_john: Could be tough for us tonight...

@AlexVeitch7: Best team he could have played really.