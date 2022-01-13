'Another cracking signing' - Delighted Newcastle United fans react to 'huge signing' of Burnley's Chris Wood

Chris Wood was confirmed as Newcastle United’s second signing of the January transfer window this morning, with the striker moving to St James’s Park for an undisclosed fee.

Wood has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Newcastle and could make his debut for the club against Watford on Saturday.

Naturally, supporters took to social media to share their delight with the news and here is just a flavour of how the news was received by Newcastle United supporters:

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood celebrating scoring a goal for New Zealand (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

@gemmastafford35: Happy with that got to start somewhere and if he gets the goals that keeps us up then it’s £25 million well spent, welcome Chris

@wonderbonzi: Fantastic signing! Absolutely delighted. #nufc

@NUFCMoments: Huge signing. Let's get you to double figures by the end of the season. Can't wait to see you at SJP @officialcwood #HWTL

@Benji_jordan14: Great addition, just in time for Watford. Now let’s get a defender over the line! #nufc

@MattTurner92: Smart signing for the situation we’re in. Weakening a rival is always a bonus #NUFC

@ScoutNUFC: I see Wood as a player like Daryl Murphy, Joselu, Rondon or Carroll... vastly experienced and knows the league well. Won't necessarily be first choice, but he's needed when Wilson is injured and (hopefully) can fit in quickly and provide some goals when called upon! #NUFC

@Geordiespringer: A great signing in my opinion, a proper striker who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves & get suck in.

@markbradley1986: May not be a "marquee" signing or a particularly exciting one but it's a very shrewd bit of business I think. If we can play to his strengths, he'll do a job for sure!

@thomassmith21: Great signing in my eyes, has a similar record to Wilson, weakens a relegation rival and after all the crosses we were making on Saturday it's good to give us an extra option in having a target man type player, feed him a cross and he'll score. #NUFC

@Liam_Reay83: Another cracking signing. Exactly what we need for where and what we are right now.

@CarlaDevine1: Been a lot of debate around it but as long as he does the job for us that’s all that matters. The guy can score goals and that’s exactly what we need!

