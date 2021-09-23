The Premier League has announced the next set of fixtures to be picked for broadcast on television.

The selections have caused anger among Newcastle United supporters as they have had long trips to Brighton and Arsenal moved to 5:30pm on Saturday November 6 and 12:30pm on Saturday November 27, respectively.

In response to this, the Newcastle United Supporters Trust released a statement earlier which you can read here.

Newcastle United supporters have reacted to the news that away games against Brighton and Arsenal have been moved for TV (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Naturally, when the announcement was made, fans took to social media to voice their displeasure at the changes.

Here, we have summarised the discontent felt by Newcastle supporters:

@megamarvatron: Another kick in the teeth for away fans. A game where they’ll get home at about 2am and a game they’ll need to leave at daft o’clock to attend.

@DanMcmahonF1: Cheers lads, travelling fans put in the bin as usual #NUFC

@LLagay2011: What's that? NUFC away games moved to completely unsuitable times to satisfy TV? Never seen that before

@toakley1892: There’s clearly been no thought for fans here has there?

@DannyStead84: Once again Brighton away moved for #NUFC fans absolute disgrace

@100pctMAGS: But, but “Football is for the fans”

Can someone at @btsport suggest how a 12:30 KO in London, and a 17:30 KO in Brighton which takes train travel out of the equation is fair on #NUFC fans?

Shameful lack of consideration for supporters AGAIN.

#NUFC #NUFCTakeover

@NUFC360: Nothing changes. Travelling fans have again been shafted by TV companies. Brighton away moved to tea time kick off. Arsenal away moved to lunchtime kick off. #NUFC

@nufctrust: It didn’t take long for the broadcasters to start messing Newcastle United fans around again. Just like old times.

Not only have they missed their deadline on releasing TV picks, they’ve put #NUFC at Brighton on a night where there are no trains back to Newcastle. Fantastic.

@Thomas_C22: No trains back from Brighton after the game

Newcastle fans will forever appreciate the late changes to fixtures.

@rob_nicka: Unbelievable but it comes natural as a fan, you are at the bottom of the pile when it comes to stuff like this….

