'Another wonderful cup run...': Newcastle United fans react to Carabao Cup exit
Newcastle United fans hopes of reaching Wembley in the Carabao Cup are over for another year after a 4-2 penalty defeat to Leicester City.
Jamie Vardy netted the decisive spot-kick after Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden witnessed their efforts saved, despite Karl Darlow meeting Harvey Barnes’ attempt.
The cup exit means The Magpies are out at the second round stage for the third successive season.
Here is just some of the fan reaction from around social media:
@ledmannufc: Another wonderful cup run.. nice 1 lads.
@Adrian____29: 1-1 against a fully strengthen Leicester is not bad at all, we were just unlucky with the pens
@ToonPolls: Down to the FA Cup for Bruce’s trophy hunt then.
@partyonuk: never mind unlucky played really well, bring on the weekend
@CS94DD: We're never going to win the cup anyway once City/Liverpool come into it anyway. Positives to take but I'm sure it'll all be negative.