Ant and Dec given idea for Newcastle United takeover

Celebrity Newcastle United fan Declan Donnelly has been urged to ask a wealthy family member if she wants to buy the club.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:14 am
Ant and Dec.

Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin, known as Ant and Dec, starred in a two-part ITV show which sees them trace their family histories.

Dec met his wealthy cousin Meg and her husband Greg in the USA.

The 44-year-old was asked by one United fan on Twitter if his cousin “fancied buying” the for-sale club.

Ant replied: “Yeah, go on Dec … ask."