Ant and Dec given idea for Newcastle United takeover
Celebrity Newcastle United fan Declan Donnelly has been urged to ask a wealthy family member if she wants to buy the club.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:13 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:14 am
Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin, known as Ant and Dec, starred in a two-part ITV show which sees them trace their family histories.
Dec met his wealthy cousin Meg and her husband Greg in the USA.
The 44-year-old was asked by one United fan on Twitter if his cousin “fancied buying” the for-sale club.
Ant replied: “Yeah, go on Dec … ask."