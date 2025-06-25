The stunning values of Newcastle United’s £102m Anthony Elanga ‘alternatives’

Newcastle United have identified three alternatives to Anthony Elanga if they are unable to prise him away from the City Ground this summer - but how much could these players cost?

The Magpies have seen a £45m for Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest who are determined to keep hold of one of their key players. The former Manchester United man has emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer, but they will be forced to up their offer if they are to finally land his signature.

Other options have emerged as a possibility, though, should they fail to tempt the Tricky Trees into selling. Here, we take a look at the current market values of three reported alternatives to Anthony Elanga to see what sort of fee it could take for Newcastle United to sign any of them this summer:

Mohammed Kudus - market value = £38.35m

Kudus was reportedly wanted by the Magpies before his move to the London Stadium, and speculation linking the Ghanaian with a move to Tyneside have risen again in recent weeks. After a very bright start to his spell at West Ham, Kudus had an underwhelming campaign last year as the Hammers struggled in the Premier League.

Kudus will turn 25 before the new season gets underway and is someone, more than the other two on this list, that has shown they can cope with the demands of the Premier League and can hopefully hit the ground running with little preparation. Whilst Transfermarkt value Kudus at £38.35m, the Magpies may have to pay a little more if they are to tempt the Hammers into selling him.

Karim Adeyemi - market value = £38.35m

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has been admired by Newcastle United for a number of years. Adeyemi spent four years in the Red Bull system at Salzburg before his move to Dortmund and after a campaign where he netted twelve goals and registered nine assists last season, big things are expected of him.

An eight-time Germany international, Adeyemi has a very bright future ahead of him and many view him as the next big-name off the Dortmund production line. Chelsea’s move for Jamie Gittens may make Dortmund very reluctant to lose another one of their wingers this summer, but they will sell if someone pays a price they find acceptable.

Transfermarkt value Adeyemi at £38.35m - but it is likely it will take more than that to prise him away from Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Johan Bakayoko - market value = £25.57m

Bakayoko could be the cheapest option on this list, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £25.57m. The PSV Eindhoven man is entering the final year of his contract with the Eredivisie side and may be allowed to leave this summer if his club don’t want to risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Interest in Bakayoko from St James’ Park emerged in January - although financial constraints prevented a move for him at that time. 12 goals in all competitions, including two in the Champions League, marked a decent return for the 22-year-old last season.