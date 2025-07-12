Watch Anthony Elanga tearing apart defenders as Newcastle United seal £52m transfer

Anthony Elanga’s move to Newcastle United was confirmed on Friday night following weeks of negotiations with Nottingham Forest.

Elanga had been Newcastle United’s top target throughout the summer as they looked to strengthen their right wing options. Jacob Murphy’s brilliant form last season ensured that the sale of Miguel Almiron midway through the campaign did not derail Newcastle’s Champions League hopes, but added strength and depth was needed to allow them to compete on all fronts next season.

An initial £52m will be paid to Nottingham Forest for the winger, with a possible £3m in add-ons further down the line. Elanga will become one of Newcastle United’s most expensive ever signings and hopes are high that he can transform Eddie Howe’s starting lineup when he gets handed his competitive debut.

The former Red Devil already has an impressive highlight reel in his back catalogue, cultivated during his time at Old Trafford and the City Ground and Magpies fans will be hopeful that he can add even more memorable moments to that collection in the black and white.

Anthony Elanga highlights

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Scoring in Europe is a big occasion for any player. Scoring in the Champions League for Manchester United is even bigger.

Elanga managed to achieve that within six minutes of coming on against Atletico Madrid in February 2022, seizing on a through ball before sliding the ball home past Jan Oblak to equalise for the Red Devils.

“I told you how calm and cool I am and whenever I am given a opportunity. I want to repay the manager and give 150% every time I step onto the pitch," Elanga told BT Sports after that match.

“I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch and I appreciate the boss. I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, [it is] a dream come true.”

For those interested in who was playing for the opposition that day, the man who Elanga leaves on the floor before tucking home past Oblak is Mozambique international Reinildo - one of Sunderland’s newest recruits.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Just a couple of months after grabbing two assists during Forest’s 3-1 win on Boxing Day 2023 at St James’ Park, a game that saw Chris Wood net a hat-trick against his former employers, Elanga was back at it again against his future club. Newcastle would emerge as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture at the City Ground, but not before Elanga was able to deliver a damaging blow.

Having already missed a chance one-on-one against Martin Dubravka, Elanga made no mistake with his second chance, burning past both Dan Burn and Sven Botman to get on the end of a delicious pass from Morgan Gibbs-White before poking the ball past the Slovakian. It was a wonderful strike and one that Newcastle United fans will be very hopeful of seeing on a regular basis at St James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Nine seconds. That’s all it took for Elanga to pick up the ball, steam past defenders in his wake and to unleash an effort past a despairing Andre Onana.

The winger covered 80 metres in that time to score one of the goals of the season, against his former club no less. It was a simply brilliant run and strike from Newcastle United’s newest recruit.