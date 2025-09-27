Eddie Howe has addressed Anthony Elanga’s start to life at Newcastle United following his £55million transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe defended Anthony Elanga’s lack of goals and assists since joining the club from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Elanga was a regular source of goals for Forest last season, contributing six goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances. But seven competitive games into his Newcastle career, the Swede is yet to score or set-up a teammate.

The 23-year-old did score against Sunday’s Premier League opponents Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Singapore over the summer but a one-on-one chance minutes into his debut at Aston Villa is as close as he has come to scoring a competitive goal.

Eddie Howe hits back at ‘harsh’ Anthony Elanga stat

While Elanga has not contributed any goals or assists so far for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe defended his winger by referencing the chances the winger has created.

Elanga put two dangerous balls into the box in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona that would have led to assists had either Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes converted, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s harsh to say he’s got no goals or assists,” Howe said. “Statistically, that is right. But you look at the chances he has created and sometimes it’s not on him that players he has served haven’t scored. I always think that is a tough one.

“If Nick [Woltemade] scores Jacob [Murphy’s] cross with the header, [Murphy] gets the assist. Vice-versa, if someone misses an opportunity, that assist doesn’t happen.

“He has done his job several times but it hasn’t ended up in a goal. I have been really pleased with his general contribution and he’s looked a threat.

“You see what strengths he will bring. He has that raw pace and power that is so difficult to defend against. But I think he can get better and improve and we can help him do that as we continue to work with him.”

Could Anthony Elanga keep his place v Arsenal

Elanga started in the 4-1 win over Bradford in the Carabao Cup in midweek but wasn’t able to statistically contribute to an effective attacking display.

Next up for Newcastle is Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) as Howe considers further changes to his side. The Magpies boss has made seven changes in each of his side’s last two games with Elanga being rotated in and out of the side since the start of the season.

Minor doubts over Jacob Murphy’s fitness as he nurses an Achilles issue could see Elanga handed an opportunity again though Howe could also consider a change in formation that may result in Elanga dropping out.

Dan Burn comes back into contention at centre-back on Sunday while Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier will all be pushing to be back involved after being named on the bench on Wednesday night.

Newcastle will be looking to claim their second Premier League win of the season after a frustrating start to the campaign has seen them win only one of their opening five league matches, scoring three goals.