Newcastle United have a ‘near perfect’ record with big-money transfers in recent times - can Anthony Elanga live up to that legacy?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For almost a decade and a half, Newcastle United refused to break their club-record transfer fee. Miguel Almiron’s arrival in January 2019 ensured that Michael Owen had been knocked off that particular list, with the arrival of Joelinton later that year moving the former Liverpool man further and further down.

They may have only broken their transfer record once since the takeover of the club in October 2021, but they have committed to a great deal of spending with nine players joining the club for more than the £21m they spent on Almiron. Elanga is heading towards being the tenth player on that list, with James Trafford potentially being the eleventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former will become the club’s second most expensive purchase ever should his move to St James’ Park be completed this summer. That will bring in itself a number of challenges for Elanga to overcome as he strives to ensure he is worth every penny of the faith that the Magpies have shown in him.

But there is every chance that Elanga will live up to the hype. If there are any doubts, then Elanga only has to look at the success of Newcastle United’s top ten most expensive signings of all time for results.

Newcastle United’s ‘near perfect’ transfer record

Nine of Newcastle United’s ten most expensive signings ever have come since the takeover of the club. Joelinton remains the only player in that top ten to have joined under previous ownership.

A cursory glance at their record buys would suggest that they have a near perfect hit record with seven of the ten regulars in Eddie Howe’s first-team. Chris Wood, purchased in January 2022 to strengthen their attacking options in their battle to avoid the drop, is the only player not still contracted to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Wood, whilst not getting the goals his transfer fee may have dictated, did contribute in big moments and often played a big role when Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak were sidelined through injury. The New Zealand international has since showcased his talents at Nottingham Forest following his move from Tyneside, becoming a key man for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Harvey Barnes, who joined from Leicester City for £40m in 2023, is the only other transfer that may not represent value for money just yet, although his contributions towards the end of last season showed exactly what he can bring to the Magpies when fully fit. Other than slight doubts over Barnes, all of which may be erased if he can have a successful campaign this season, then all of Newcastle United’s other big-money signings can be judged as having been roaring successes.

Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall have all established themselves as regulars and have a number of years left at the peak of their powers. Elanga, at just 23 years of age, will be keen to join that group and continue Newcastle United’s brilliant transfer record.