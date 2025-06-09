Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer.

Newcastle previously held talks to sign the 23-year-old at the start and the end of the 2024 summer transfer window but a deal never materialised.

Now the club, who are actively looking to strengthen their right-wing options, are eyeing Elanga as a potential summer addition.

The former Manchester United man played a key role in Forest’s impressive Premier League season which saw them finish seventh and secure European football for the first time in over 30 years. Elanga contributed with six goals and 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances in 2024-25, improving on his five goals and nine assists the season prior.

The winger won’t come cheap due to his age, profile and the fact that he’s already established himself in the Premier League with Forest. There is a belief at Newcastle that Eddie Howe and his staff can help Elanga raise his game further and become one of the top wingers in the division.

The past year has seen Jacob Murphy turn into a real creative force for Newcastle on the right wing, scoring nine and assisting 14 goals during the 2024-25 campaign. But the 30-year-old has no natural competition in his position, something that would be provided by Elanga.

And with the added stress of Champions League football on the squad, a new right-winger is a necessity following the departure of Miguel Almiron in January.

Anthony Elanga withdraws from Sweden squad amid Newcastle United interest

Elanga played 90 minutes for Sweden in a 2-0 win away to Hungary on Friday but will withdraw from the squad due to ‘personal reasons’ for Tuesday’s match against Algeria.

Former Newcastle forward and current Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson claimed Elanga’s planned withdrawal was pre-arranged despite the timing of it coming amid transfer interest in the winger.

Tomasson said via Fotbolldirekt: “He is not playing the second game for personal reasons. It is something we agreed on a long time ago. He may train with us [before the match against Algeria], but he will not play the second match. It is also possible that he will leave after the first match.”

Elanga already has some good relationships with Newcastle players having played for Sweden alongside Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth. Following Friday’s win, Elanga even joked that Isak tried to call him when asked if the Newcastle striker had been in touch.

“He must have tried to call me about the match,” Elanga joked. “[And] that I should have scored.”

Elanga is also friends with Newcastle’s latest permanent senior signing, William Osula, who joined the club from Sheffield United last August for an initial £10million.

‘Agent Osula’ strikes again in Anthony Elanga pursuit

Amid Elanga’s strong transfer links to Newcastle, the Forest winger opted to interact with Osula on social media over the weekend.

Osula, currently enjoying some off-season time away in New York City, posted several images of himself in the United States.

Elanga responded to the post, commenting: “My boy.”

Predictably, Elanga’s comment was met with dozens of Newcastle supporters asking the winger to join the club.

Osula has also given the Swede a similar invitation previously. The Dane posted a video on Tiktok showing Joe Willock and Isak eating a meal he had cooked for them.

Elanga commented on the video asking where his invitation was to which Osula responded: “Anytime my bro join us.”

The interactions have seen many Newcastle fans give Osula the nickname ‘agent Osula’ given his connections with the club’s transfer target.

Anthony Elanga responds to Newcastle United transfer talks

While on international duty, Elanga was asked directly about the transfer speculation surrounding him this summer.

In response, he said via Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”