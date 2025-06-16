Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga was once again showing his support for William Osula amid transfer links to Newcastle United.

Newcastle have made an enquiry for Elanga, who contributed with six goals and 12 assists for Forest during the 2024/25 season to help them finish seventh in the Premier League, qualify for Europe and also reach the FA Cup semi-final.

At 23 years old and with room to improve, Elanga won’t come cheap for Newcastle with a fee in the region of £60million suggested.

Newcastle will try and negotiate a fee lower than that but have targeted a right-wing addition as a priority signing this summer transfer window, which has now officially reopened until September 1.

The allure of Champions League football and playing alongside several players he has strong pre-existing relationships with at Newcastle is no doubt an attractive proposition for the winger. Elanga is Sweden international teammates with Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth and has a good friendship with William Osula, which developed through the pair sharing the same agency.

Anthony Elanga messages William Osula once again

At this point, if Osula posts on social media you can be sure Elanga will be one of the first to reply. It’s fuelled the transfer speculation surrounding the Forest winger to the point where he is aware what he is doing.

Osula’s latest post came after he scored twice for Denmark Under-21s in a 2-1 European Championship comeback win over the Netherlands on Sunday evening. It confirmed Denmark’s place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

After the match, Osula posted photos of his strike and celebration along with the caption: “2 Goals ⚽️⚽️ GODS Work ✞Through to quarter-final.”

True to form, Elanga promptly replied in an almost self-aware fashion as he commented: “Not gonna say too much.”

Before adding: “...Keep going ma boy 🔥.”

Last week, Osula scored a late winner in Denmark’s 3-2 opening game victory over Ukraine.

Osula posted: “Goal Assist 3 points #u21euro.”

And Elanga quickly commented with a reference to Osula’s unofficial motto: “W’s in the chat cuzooo.”

The Forest winger also commented on Osula’s previous post about his visit to New York City.

Elanga responded to the post, commenting: “My boy.”

Predictably, Elanga’s comments are met with dozens of Newcastle supporters asking the winger to join the club, perhaps why he is conscious of not saying ‘too much’.

Osula has even given the Swede an invitation to join him previously. The 21-year-old posted a video on Tiktok showing Joe Willock and Isak eating a meal he had cooked for them.

Elanga commented on the video, asking where his invitation was, to which Osula responded: “Anytime my bro join us.”

The interactions have seen many Newcastle fans give Osula the nickname ‘agent Osula’ given his connections with the club’s transfer target.

Anthony Elanga opens up on Newcastle United links

Whilst on international duty with Sweden earlier this month, Elanga was quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle.

But the former Manchester United man remains coy on his future as he told Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”