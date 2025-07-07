Anthony Elanga of Forest looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at City Ground on February 01, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United return to pre-season training today as discussions over Anthony Elanga’s transfer continue.

Newcastle submitted a £55million bid to Nottingham Forest last week which is yet to be rejected as further negotiations take place regarding the framework of the potential deal.

The Magpies have made Elanga a top target this summer as they look to strengthen on the right wing position. The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong 2024/25 campaign with Nottingham Forest, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists as the side finished seventh in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup semi-final.

Elanga is understood to be open to joining Newcastle and has good relationships with the likes of William Osula and his Sweden international teammate Alexander Isak, among others.

On Monday, July 7, both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest’s first-team return for pre-season training - minus a few key players.

Anthony Elanga absent from Nottingham Forest pre-season training

Elanga will not be part of the returning group to Nottingham Forest pre-season training on Monday.

The 23-year-old was typically granted extra time off after representing Sweden on international duty last month. Elanga played 90 minutes for Sweden in a 2-0 win away to Hungary in June before withdrawing from the friendly match against Algeria due to ‘personal reasons’.

The return of international players to pre-season training is often delayed due to their additional work over the summer. The likes of Tino Livramento and Osula will be granted extra time off at Newcastle after featuring in the Under-21s European Championships for England and Denmark, respectively.

Livramento was named in the team of the tournament after helping England to a second successive Under-21s European Championship title while Osula impressed with three goals in the group stages.

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall will train seperately as he steps up his recovery while Joelinton is expected to train fully with the group after having his 2024/25 season cut short due to injury.

Where is Anthony Elanga?

Since Newcastle’s submitted bid on Thursday, further updates since have not been forthcoming. But no news isn’t necessarily bad news on this occasion; it simply means discussions are ongoing.

But the frustration over the lack of signings at Newcastle so far this summer and the eagerness to finally get one over the line from supporters means patience is wearing slightly thin at the moment, especially now pre-season is officially underway.

But Elanga is far from both Nottingham and Newcastle as players return for pre-season training with the winger in the Algarve in Portugal. The winger has been in the Browns Sport Resort in Vilamoura and spent his Monday morning at the Estadio De Municipal Quarteira, stepping up his fitness with sports therapist Simon O’Brien and strength and conditioning coach Tom Joyce.

With Elanga given extra time away, the big question is will he return to train with Forest this pre-season or will Newcastle be able to strike a deal first?

Newcastle United want at least two signings as soon as possible

With pre-season officially underway, Newcastle want Elanga through the door as a priority signing as well as goalkeeper James Trafford.

Negotiations are ongoing for both players but have admittedly been slow, despite confidence both deals would get done. That remains the case with the intent of having both players signed and available for Newcastle’s pre-season opener at Celtic on July 19.