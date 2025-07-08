‘Unstoppable’ £55m star set for Newcastle United medical - perfect fit for Eddie Howe

Anthony Elanga is expected on Tyneside to complete a medical ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle United.

The Swedish international has long been Newcastle United’s number one target to strengthen their options at right-wing. Elanga has been on their radar for a year and after initially failing with a bid last summer, they have now finally been able to tempt Nottingham Forest into selling the 23-year-old.

Having agreed a £55m fee with Forest, Newcastle United are expected to welcome Elanga to Tyneside today. The winger will then complete a medical before his move to St James’ Park is confirmed.

Elanga featured in every single one of Nottingham Forest’s 38 Premier League games last season and has a very good track record of staying fit, something that will be invaluable to Newcastle United as they look to compete domestically and in Europe next season. Elanga will add depth and competition for Jacob Murphy and has the adaptability to play across the front line.

His explosive pace is perfect for Eddie Howe’s system and style of play and with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies possess possibly the quickest front three of any team in the Premier League. Having had a lean few years in the transfer market, finally getting a deal over the line Elanga has created much excitement on Tyneside.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s ‘special’ Anthony Elanga claim

Despite being just 23 years of age, Elanga has already developed an impressive showreel of his talents. One of his most memorable goals came in April against his former employers Manchester United.

Elanga picked up the ball just outside his own box and sprinted 80 metres in around nine seconds before tucking the ball home past Andre Onana. It was a simply sensational goal that immediately went viral on social media and was in the running for numerous goal of the season awards.

On that goal, Nuno Espirito Santo, who inherited the Swedish international after taking over as Nottingham Forest manager from Steve Cooper in late 2023, said: “Credit to him, he has this special ability to drive with pace and still control the ball with huge speed. The finish was great.”

Elanga’s goals and assists record at St James’ Park will, of course, determine whether he is a success or not and whether the £55m the Magpies have committed to spending on him will turn out to be good value for money. But Elanga will also need to be defensively sound and be willing to work and track back in order to fit into Howe’s system and style of play.

That can be a sticking point for many wingers, but it doesn’t seem like being a problem for Elanga. Just a few weeks before scoring that wonder goal against the Red Devils, the winger was on the receiving end of huge praise from his manager for the defensive efforts he had put in throughout the campaign.

“I’m delighted for Anthony, he’s been helpful all season, not only with the goals but the defensive work,” Espirito Santo said in March . “When he’s able to isolate players one v one he’s unstoppable.

“He’s versatile to play in all the frontal positions and we want all of our players to exploit the opposition. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t but today we are happy.”