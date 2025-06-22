Anthony Elanga’s social media activity is certainly getting Newcastle United supporters talking this summer.

It’s been a quiet start to the transfer window so far for Newcastle, but the Nottingham Forest winger is one player the club are seriously looking at.

As such, Newcastle supporters are keeping a close eye on Elanga’s social media activity, and it’s made for interesting viewing so far.

Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry about Elanga, having held talks with Forest over a potential signing last summer. Forest want to keep hold of the 23-year-old and any transfer agreement certainly won’t come cheap.

Elanga contributed six goals and 12 assists during the 2024/25 season to help the club claim a seventh-place finish while also reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

But he already has several strong relationships at St James’ Park. He is international teammates with Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth and has a good friendship with Osula, which developed through the pair sharing the same agency.

Now two more Newcastle players have cropped up on Elanga’s social media channels after his latest post.

Elanga’s recent Instagram post shared a gallery of images from his trip to Mykonos in Greece. At first glance, the photos just show the Forest winger enjoying some time away during the off-season.

Then an image of Elanga playing padel brings two Premier League clubs into the equation. The Swede is shown wearing an Antonie Semenyo AFC Bournemouth shirt, another player linked with Newcastle while his padel partner is wearing the 2024/25 Newcastle United home shirt.

Whether intentional or not, it doesn’t mean anything in reality though that hasn’t stopped some Newcastle fans speculating whether it’s a cryptic transfer hint on social media.

Elanga is aware of the interest from Newcastle and the fact that his social media activity is being closely watched by many Magpies supporters. His recent comment on Osula’s Instagram suggested as such, as he said: “Not gonna say too much.”

Osula commented on Elanga’s Mykonos holiday post: “Henjoyment my boy.”

Nothing new there, but a Newcastle pair who had previously not shared an online connection with the Forest winger also cropped up in the comments.

Defender Sven Botman simply said, ‘Mykooo’ in reference to Elanga’s holiday destination while Anthony Gordon commented: “Yallaaa.”

Roughly translated, ‘yalla’ means ‘let’s go’.

Anthony Elanga on Newcastle United links

Whilst on international duty with Sweden earlier this month, Elanga was quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle.

But the former Manchester United man remains coy on his future as he told Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”