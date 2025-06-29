Anthony Elanga’s Newcastle United transfer stance as £45m offer rejected

Anthony Elanga has already addressed reports linking him with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United saw a £45m bid for Anthony Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest last week as the club now ponder their next steps. Elanga has been a target for the Magpies for around a year now having launched an audacious bid to sign the former Red Devil last summer - only to be met with stiff resistance by Forest.

Whilst they may look to test that resistance once again this summer, they have suffered an earlier setback having had their first bid rejected by the Tricky Trees. Listed as one of their top targets, the Magpies will have to up their initial offer to tempt Forest into selling Elanga this summer.

But what about the player himself? Does Elanga view a move to St James’ Park as the right next step for his career?

Despite spending the vast majority of last season in the top five of the Premier League, a late season dip in form meant that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished 7th, qualifying for the Conference League. Whilst this does represent Forest’s first venture into Europe for a number of decades, missing out on Champions League qualification will have been a bitter pill for the Garibaldi faithful to swallow.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, were able to qualify for the Champions League, although they did need a few favours from Chelsea and Manchester United to do that on the final day of the season. Elanga, therefore, may view a move to the north east as a way to guarantee playing Champions League football.

Anthony Elanga comments on Newcastle United transfer speculation

When news first broke about Newcastle reigniting their interest in Elanga earlier this month, the winger was away on international duty with Sweden. After playing in a friendly win over Hungary, unsurprisingly, Elanga was asked about talk linking him with a move to the north east.

“There is a lot of talk,” Elanga told Fotbollskanalen. “I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”

If the Magpies cannot agree on a fee with Forest for Elanga, then they will have to look elsewhere for ways to strengthen at right-wing. Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko have been listed as potential alternatives to the Swede.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, someone the Magpies tracked before his move to the London Stadium two years ago, has also been named as a potential target for them this summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been linked with the Hammers winger.