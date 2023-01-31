Anthony Gordon & 10 more Newcastle United players out for Carabao Cup semi-final v Southampton - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg has been confirmed
Newcastle head into the tie at St James’s Park with a slender 1-0 lead as they look to reach their first major tournament final since 1999. And head coach Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side from the first leg win at St Mary’s last week.
Since then, Newcastle have confirmed the January signings of Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby from Everton and West Ham United respectively, though neither are involved tonight. Jonjo Shelvey also missed out after agreeing to join Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.
Karl Darlow has been named on the bench for The Magpies but his loan move to Hull City is expected to be confirmed following the conclusion of tonight’s match.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Murphy, Anderson
Here are Newcastle United’s missing players from tonight’s match and the reasons for their absence...