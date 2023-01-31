News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with the Carabao Cup.

Anthony Gordon & 10 more Newcastle United players out for Carabao Cup semi-final v Southampton - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg has been confirmed

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Newcastle head into the tie at St James’s Park with a slender 1-0 lead as they look to reach their first major tournament final since 1999. And head coach Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side from the first leg win at St Mary’s last week.

Since then, Newcastle have confirmed the January signings of Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby from Everton and West Ham United respectively, though neither are involved tonight. Jonjo Shelvey also missed out after agreeing to join Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.

Karl Darlow has been named on the bench for The Magpies but his loan move to Hull City is expected to be confirmed following the conclusion of tonight’s match.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s missing players from tonight’s match and the reasons for their absence...

1. Anthony Gordon - cup tied

The January signing is ineligible to feature in the Carabao Cup after playing for Everton in the earlier rounds.

2. Harrison Ashby - unavailable

Set to be unveiled to the St James’s Park crowd following his deadline day arrival from West Ham United. Isn’t cup tied but not included in the squad.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Martin Dubravka - cup tied

Unavailable for selection after playing for Manchester United in the earlier rounds during his loan spell.

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Misses out once again. Has been linked with a deadline day move away.

Photo: Jan Kruger

