Newcastle United v Liverpool: Eddie Howe will be without Alexander Isak on Monday night when his side face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Newcastle United will face Liverpool on Monday night without their talisman Alexander Isak. The Swedish international is again unavailable for selection amid intense speculation surrounding his future at St James’ Park.

Isak hasn’t kicked a ball for the Magpies since May, with Anthony Gordon acting as a makeshift striker at Villa Park on the opening day of the season. Reflecting on the former Everton man’s performance in the midlands, Howe said: “I don't look at it like that [having no striker], though. [Gordon] has played there for us before and he's played very well.

“He's played there a lot in training as well. He's played the number nine coming on, moving when we've made a change in a game, so that's not something totally alien to him.

“He's done it many, many times. He enjoys the role, so that's another big thing. It's not like you're asking him to play there and he's going, ‘I don't really want to do that, I don't enjoy it.’ I think everyone likes to be the focal point of the team.

“I thought he played well, so I don't see there being a negative. Yes, we'd like more strikers to pick from because that just gives you more decisions and more choices to make, especially in running.

“But Will [Osula] did well when he came on. That was another good sign. So I'm more than happy to continue as we are.”

Anthony Gordon speaks out on striker role

Gordon clearly has the backing of his head coach to succeed as Isak’s deputy as part of a new and exciting front three. With Harvey Barnes on one side and Anthony Elanga on the other, the Magpies have one of the quickest attacking line-ups in the whole of the Premier League, aided greatly by the addition of Elanga.

Speaking about his new teammate, Gordon is excited for what he can produce when he is able to match the sky-high standards set by his head coach: “Very good, very good,” Gordon told the Gazette when asked how Elanga had settled into the group. “It's a hard team to come in and adapt to because the standards are so high.

“Everyone is on you, the gaffer is on you all the time, it's very intense. He's very self-motivated, which is good.

“I feel like if you have that attitude you'll do well for this team and this manager. Like I said, it's just going to take some getting used to for all of us to play together.

“I'm out of position, he's new to the team. The team is going to gel in due time, but I must say he's adapted really well and he's a great character.

“I think that comes with repetition and playing with each other, chemistry. I'm starting to get used to what he wants, what he likes.

“Me as a striker, when he's got the ball wide, he's so fast that I never want him to turn down an opportunity because I know when I'm playing on the wing, I want to go 1v1, so I never want to take that away from him. It's just getting used to what he likes and his tendencies.

“Playing with Jacob [Murphy] for so long, I know exactly what he's going to do every time we get to it and that will come the same with Ant.”

On playing as a striker, he added: “Yeah, I like it. I do really like it, to be honest.

“It's just going to take some getting used to. It's different positions completely.

“My back is against the goal a lot, which as a winger you never have, but there's a certain part of it, like the move where Ant Elanga played me in, that's where I can really hurt people. I'm really good in certain areas, I just need to improve in some areas and that'll come with time.”