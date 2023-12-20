Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar, Alexander Isak and co ahead of Saturday's trip to Luton Town.

Newcastle United added two more players to their injury list during the Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Emil Krafth and Anthony Gordon were both forced off in the match due to knocks picked up following challenges from Chelsea players. The Magpies also recently suffered blows to Fabian Schar and Joelinton in their last Premier League match against Fulham.

Assessing the injuries against Chelsea, Howe said: "Emil was too sore to continue, has a real gash on his shin which is quite sore at the moment. Anthony is the same, I thought it was a really poor tackle on him [from Moises Caicedo]. It's the type of tackle you don't want to see, taking our attacking players out of the game so he's very sore at the minute."

The Magpies also have Alexander Isak out with a groin issue. While Howe claimed the striker was rested against Fulham, he wasn't deemed fit enough to make the bench at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from another difficult cup exit when they travel to Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies currently sit sixth in the table after 17 games with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Manchester City to come in the league and Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup next month.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates ahead of Saturday's trip to Luton Town...

1 . Alexander Isak (groin) Alexander Isak missed the win over Fulham due to his ongoing groin issue. Eddie Howe admitted the forward was not 100% fit but then missed the match against Chelsea. Expected return: Luton Town (A) - 23/12

2 . Emil Krafth (shin) Krafth took a blow to his shin against Chelsea and was forced off at half-time. The Luton Town match may come too soon for him as he'll be assessed further ahead of the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12

3 . Anthony Gordon (calf) Gordon has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks but suffered a blow to his calf during the Carabao Cup match at Chelsea and was forced off. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12