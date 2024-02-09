Several Newcastle United players are ruled out for Saturday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest (5:30pm kick-off).

Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak won't feature following recent ankle and groin injuries. Joe Willock, Jamaal Lascelles and Elliot Anderson are understood to be closing in on returns.

The Magpies visit the City Ground this weekend looking to bounce back from the 4-4 draw against Luton Town last time out at St James' Park. While Newcastle won 2-1 in their previous trip to Forest, they were beaten 3-1 the last time the sides met at St James' Park on Boxing Day.

Former United striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick in the match but has been ruled out of Saturday's match with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the Premier League with 33 points. A win against Forest could take Eddie Howe's side as high as seventh and back into the European places.

But The Magpies head into the match with just one league win in their last six matches in the competition. Howe has recently welcomed Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson back from injury while also being hit with fresh blows to Gordon and Isak.

Here is the club's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates heading into Saturday's match...

1 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious but the defender missed the previous match against Luton. He is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02

2 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 17/02

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Anthony Gordon twisted his ankle in Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton Town and left St James' Park on crutches as a precaution. While the injury is not thought to be serious, it is likely to be enough to keep him out of this weekend's match. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02