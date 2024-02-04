News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Joe Willock: Newcastle United injury list & return dates after worrying photo

Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Anthony Gordon, Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and co heading into Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:35 GMT

Newcastle United took two steps forward and one step back when it came to injuries on Saturday.

The Magpies' 4-4 draw with Luton Town saw Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes return on the bench and come on as second half substitutes. Barnes marked his return after four months out by scoring an equaliser to make it 4-4 at St James' Park.

But the pair were introduced in far from ideal circumstances with Barnes coming on shortly after Newcastle had gone 4-2 down and Wilson replaced Anthony Gordon at half-time following yet another injury blow for Eddie Howe's side. Gordon has been a regular in Newcastle's team this season but will now need further assessment after twisting his ankle in the first half of the match.

The 22-year-old was pictured on crutches and with a protective boot as he left St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Reflecting on the issue, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "It looked like he twisted his ankle. I didn't see how he did it but he was in a lot of pain at half-time so he had to come off.

"It was sore enough for him to come off, that was his decision, he felt like he couldn't continue."

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Nottingham Forest as they look to claim a fourth successive away win in all competitions. Howe will also be hoping to welcome some more key players back after spells on the sidelines.

Related topics:Eddie HoweJoe WillockCallum WilsonLuton TownNottingham Forest