Newcastle United took two steps forward and one step back when it came to injuries on Saturday.

The Magpies' 4-4 draw with Luton Town saw Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes return on the bench and come on as second half substitutes. Barnes marked his return after four months out by scoring an equaliser to make it 4-4 at St James' Park.

But the pair were introduced in far from ideal circumstances with Barnes coming on shortly after Newcastle had gone 4-2 down and Wilson replaced Anthony Gordon at half-time following yet another injury blow for Eddie Howe's side. Gordon has been a regular in Newcastle's team this season but will now need further assessment after twisting his ankle in the first half of the match.

The 22-year-old was pictured on crutches and with a protective boot as he left St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Reflecting on the issue, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "It looked like he twisted his ankle. I didn't see how he did it but he was in a lot of pain at half-time so he had to come off.

"It was sore enough for him to come off, that was his decision, he felt like he couldn't continue."