Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Joelinton: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos
Newcastle United injuries: The latest updates on Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar and co ahead of Luton Town.
Newcastle United's injury list has gained five more players over the past week following matches against Fulham and Chelsea.
Alexander Isak missed both matches with a groin issue while Fabian Schar and Joelinton were withdrawn against Fulham and Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth were forced off at Chelsea on Tuesday night.
Eddie Howe claimed in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that all five players would be subject to late fitness class ahead of the trip to Luton Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The quintet add to Newcastle's lengthy list of players currently ruled out.
Newcastle head into the match with 13 players ruled out or doubtful. It will be the club's first Premier League visit to Luton Town and Eddie Howe's first league match as manager against The Hatters since his fourth match in charge at AFC Bournemouth in League Two 15 years ago.
Newcastle head into the game looking to bounce back from a late Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Chelsea after conceding a 92nd minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge. Last time out in the Premier League they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James' Park but their form on the road has left a lot to be desired.
The Magpies have won just once away from home in the league this season, an 8-0 win against Sheffield United. They will be hoping to inflict more misery on another newly-promoted side on Saturday afternoon.
Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates...