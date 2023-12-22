Newcastle United injuries: The latest updates on Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar and co ahead of Luton Town.

Newcastle United's injury list has gained five more players over the past week following matches against Fulham and Chelsea.

Alexander Isak missed both matches with a groin issue while Fabian Schar and Joelinton were withdrawn against Fulham and Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth were forced off at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe claimed in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that all five players would be subject to late fitness class ahead of the trip to Luton Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The quintet add to Newcastle's lengthy list of players currently ruled out.

Newcastle head into the match with 13 players ruled out or doubtful. It will be the club's first Premier League visit to Luton Town and Eddie Howe's first league match as manager against The Hatters since his fourth match in charge at AFC Bournemouth in League Two 15 years ago.

Newcastle head into the game looking to bounce back from a late Carabao Cup exit on penalties against Chelsea after conceding a 92nd minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge. Last time out in the Premier League they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James' Park but their form on the road has left a lot to be desired.

The Magpies have won just once away from home in the league this season, an 8-0 win against Sheffield United. They will be hoping to inflict more misery on another newly-promoted side on Saturday afternoon.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates...

1 . Alexander Isak (groin) Alexander Isak missed the win over Fulham due to his ongoing groin issue. Eddie Howe admitted the forward was not 100% fit as he missed the match against Chelsea and his chance of featuring against Luton Town has been deemed 50/50 by the Newcastle boss. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12

2 . Emil Krafth (shin) Krafth took a blow to his shin against Chelsea and was forced off at half-time. The Luton Town match may come too soon for him as he'll be assessed further ahead of the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Gordon has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks but suffered a blow to his calf during the Carabao Cup match at Chelsea and was forced off. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12